Binghamton, NY – VINES is pleased to announce it is breaking ground on the Dick Andrus Community Orchard with workdays this coming week. The orchard is being created in the memory of the late Dick Andrus, one of VINES’ founders who inspired countless people in our community to grow their own food, eat local, and do their part to protect the environment. The orchard, located at 29 & 31 Corbett Avenue, will grow food for the community and serve as a nursery to fruit trees and bushes that will be planted at community gardens and other spaces around Broome County.