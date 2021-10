There are plenty of kids with great talent out there, but sometimes a child comes along that blows your mind with what they can do. Miles Bonham is 5 years old. As in he's only been on this planet for five years. At least one or two of those years were spent not walking or really talking much, so what he can do with musical instruments and music mixing software at age 5 is … hmmm, how shall I put this … friggin' mind-blowing .

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO