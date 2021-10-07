CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Bragg Returns With Renewed Spirit on ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’

By Jon Young
No Depression
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere hasn’t been enough new music from Britain’s Billy Bragg lately. In 2017, he addressed current events with his usual plainspoken eloquence on the bracing EP Bridges Not Walls, though no album followed (apart from a 2019 collection of mostly old BBC performances). Given the tenor of these insane times, it would’ve been nice to have more of his pointed wit and perceptive empathy to help quell despair.

www.nodepression.com

