Clemson Open Date Analysis Part 1: Offense

With no Clemson game to preview this week, I thought I would provide my season to date assessment. It is a time the coaches spend taking inventory of what has happened, self-scouting, and fortify the plan of attack based on actual game production vs. just projections made from practices. In Clemson’s case, the need to heal is about as big as it has ever been after a rash of injuries in the first five weeks of the season. I thought I would discuss what I feel has gone well and, of course, where improvement is most needed (and assessing how realistic those improvements are). I’m splitting this into two parts with this one focused primarily on the offense. I look forward to hearing what you readers think in the comments as well!