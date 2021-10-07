Film review: Running backs, offensive line do their jobs against Philadelphia
In Week 4, the Kansas City Chiefs cranked out their best rushing performance of the year with 200 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire led all rushers with 102 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging over seven yards per attempt. His backup Darrel Williams also had a solid day with 42 rushing yards on 10 carries. They each hauled in two receptions, with Edwards-Healire scoring on one of his catches — while Williams found pay dirt on the ground.www.arrowheadpride.com
