Investigators are saying there is no reason for residents to worry about harmful effects caused by the foul odor over Carson and other parts of the South Bay. Residents have reported the mysterious and pungent odor for days, worried that they could be breathing something toxic. But teams with the South Coast Air Quality Management District and L.A. County Public Works said in a statement Thursday, that there are “no facility releases into the Dominguez Channel that would account for any harmful health concerns.”

CARSON, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO