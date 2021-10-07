Scheels to hold groundbreaking on new store Thursday in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Scheels will hold a groundbreaking Thursday for its new Wichita location.

The new store will open in spring 2023 in Wichita’s Towne East Square. The store will be located in the old Sears store.

The store will undergo a full renovation and will feature 220,000 square feet of space.

The Wichita store will employ more than 400 people. It will be the company’s 31st location. The other Scheels store is located in Overland Park.

The company announced the plans for a Wichita store back in July.

