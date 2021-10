DETROIT – A panhandler was shot and killed last week after having what appeared to be an amicable conversation with a person who gave him change, WXYZ Detroit reports. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 at a gas station on the 11000 block of Dexter Ave. on Detroit’s west side, the report said. The two men talked, the suspect appears to then give the panhandler change and walk away. The suspect then walked in circles before approaching the victim, pulling a gun and shooting him once in the head. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO