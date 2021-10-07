'WandaVision' Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

In the months since WandaVision wrapped up its nutso-butso limited season, Disney+ has kept Marvel fans entertained with other TV series such as The Falcon and Winter Soldier and the recently concluded first season of What If...? But none of those efforts has scratched the itch of curiosity regarding WandaVision's aftermath. While we know Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is a major player in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many of the other characters' futures were left unclear. But now it looks like the MCU is gearing up for a whole new chapter showcasing the toils and troubles of Kathryn Hahn's semi-villainous witch Agatha Harkness.

