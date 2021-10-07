CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

POETRY CORNER: Football Blues

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think I must be going crazy. Fran Sharon is a Randolph resident.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
localsportsjournal.com

Fruitport rolls past Holland Christian in O-K Blue football win

The Fruitport Football team piled on the scoring against host Holland Christian in O-K Blue Conference play on Friday posting a final score of 52-16. Quarterback Gavin Reames steered the ship for the Trojans passing 11 of 20 for four touchdowns including a pair of 66-yard touchdown receptions and found the end zone with his legs for a rushing score.
HOLLAND, MI
247Sports

Exclusive WSU football pics: Poetry, thy name is Cougar D

BERKELEY -- Washington State's defense allowed but a single score in its 21-6 win at Cal, repeatedly stopping the Golden Bears' running attack and never allowing the quarterback a chance to breathe. This photo essay -- with Cougfan.com award-winning photographer Whittney Thornton behind the lens -- has shots aplenty of the defense, offense, and special teams, with the crimson stop corps the star of the show.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#American Football#Merchandiuse
WFMZ-TV Online

Blue Mountain v. Lehighton football highlights

Blue Mountain bounces back with Thursday night win. Thursday night lights, Blue Mountain hosting Lehighton to kick off week six. The Eagles knocking off the Indians to get back to .500, with a 35-22 win.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Hutchinson News

Hutchinson Blue Dragons football rallies to upset No. 8 Garden City

GARDEN CITY – Visions of the spring national championship Hutchinson Blue Dragons football team flashed in Garden City Saturday. After trailing 13-7, the Blue Dragons held the No. 8 Garden City Broncbusters to just a 42-yard field goal in the second half and broke up a fourth-down heave in the endzone to stun Garden City 24-16 in come-from-behind fashion.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Davis Enterprise

Blue Devils football ready for final stretch

For the second time this season, the Davis High football team is returning after a two-week break. Today at 7:15 p.m., Davis (0-2 in the Delta League, 0-5) resumes league action at Sheldon of Sacramento (2-1, 4-2), which is trying to improve its spot in earning a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berth. Teams with at least four wins can earn qualify.
DAVIS, CA
ifiberone.com

Coach's Corner - Mark Smith, Shelton Football. Presented By: The Conklin Team.

Jeff Slakey joined Coach Smith in the Saw Shop where they pour over film from the past weeks game vs W.F. West and look ahead to this Friday night on the road at Tumwater Stadium against the Tumwater Thunderbirds. The game Friday night is at 7pm you can watch in person or on MasonWeb TV. The Coach's Corner is presented by: The Conklin Team.
SHELTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wicked Local

Boxford athletes honored at New England Swimming's Top 10 banquet

BOXFORD—Two Tri-Town swimmers were honored recently at the New England Swimming Top 10 Swimmers Banquet at the Boston-Newton Marriot. Jane Wheeler, 12, and Porter Mulgrew, 12 , both of Boxford, swim for the YMCA of the North Shore Sharks out of the Sterling Y in Beverly. Jane took first place...
BOXFORD, MA
wvgazettemail.com

Marshall football: Herd wary of Blue Raiders' backup-turned-starter at QB

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University football fans might remember losing Larry Harris to injury and winding up with Chad Pennington in 1995. While Middle Tennessee’s quarterback situation likely won’t end that well, the Blue Raiders not only have survived a change under center but have thrived. North Carolina State transfer Bailey...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Wicked Local

Bromfield/Acton-Boxborough crew shines at regional championships

In a two-day regatta Oct. 9 and 10 on Lake Quinsigamond, the Bromfield/Acton-Boxborough rowing team earned multiple medals. First-place finishers included junior Eliza Straayer; the boys pair; and, in a large field of 22 boats, the boys first varsity 4. The event, the New England Youth and High School Championship...
WORCESTER, MA
Wicked Local

Fantastic 5 for Concord and Carlisle, week ending Oct. 10

This week's Fan 5 covers big week for Patriots in volleyball, field hockey, football and soccer. 1. Lauryn Friess; volleyball: The junior libero had six aces in a 3-1 win over Belmont. C-C also defeated Weston and improved to 10-1 (6-1 DCL). 2. Liam Harrington; soccer. In a 4-0 win...
CONCORD, MA
Wicked Local

Fantastic 4 for Waltham, week ending Oct. 19

This week's Fan 4 includes Waltham highlights for football, soccer and cross country. 1. Kyle Torres; Bridgewater State football: The senior from Waltham caught a 76-yard touchdown pass and had three receptions for 109 yards in a 49-13 win at Worcester State. Torres has 27 catches for 569 yards (21.1 yards per catch) and five touchdowns on the season.
WALTHAM, MA
Wicked Local

Lighting his own torch, Marshfield's Owen Masterson was born to play quarterback

MARSHFIELD – You may look at Marshfield High’s Owen Masterson and think he’s following the family name, but in fact, the senior quarterback is doing things his own way. Owen’s older brother, Jack, led the Rams to a state title as a junior in 2014 and graduated the year after with a majority of the program’s passing records to his name.
MARSHFIELD, MA
Wicked Local

Furnace Brook Middle School XC runs by pair of Plymouth teams

MARSHFIELD- Both the boys and girls Furnace Brook Middle School cross country teams stayed perfect on the season with a dual meet sweep over both Plymouth middle school teams this past Thursday, Oct. 7. Neither the Plymouth South Middle School or Plymouth County Intermediate squads provided much of a challenge...
MARSHFIELD, MA
Wicked Local

Fantastic 5 for Acton and Boxborough, week ending Oct. 10

This week's Fan 5 for Acton and Boxborough includes soccer, swimming and cross country. 1. Alex Landry; soccer: The junior netted three goals in a 4-0 win over Cambridge Rindge & Latin on Thursday. 2. Claire Ali; soccer: The senior scored two goals to go with an assist to pace...
ACTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy