POETRY CORNER: Football Blues

The Fruitport Football team piled on the scoring against host Holland Christian in O-K Blue Conference play on Friday posting a final score of 52-16. Quarterback Gavin Reames steered the ship for the Trojans passing 11 of 20 for four touchdowns including a pair of 66-yard touchdown receptions and found the end zone with his legs for a rushing score.
His coach calls him the "silent assassin." He's quiet, unassuming and down-to-earth. But he's a different character on the football field. And at 5-foot-10, 320 pounds, Dillon Blue is a force. The Pueblo Centennial High School's senior is a three-year starter on both sides of the ball and entered his...
BERKELEY -- Washington State's defense allowed but a single score in its 21-6 win at Cal, repeatedly stopping the Golden Bears' running attack and never allowing the quarterback a chance to breathe. This photo essay -- with Cougfan.com award-winning photographer Whittney Thornton behind the lens -- has shots aplenty of the defense, offense, and special teams, with the crimson stop corps the star of the show.
Blue Mountain bounces back with Thursday night win. Thursday night lights, Blue Mountain hosting Lehighton to kick off week six. The Eagles knocking off the Indians to get back to .500, with a 35-22 win.
GARDEN CITY – Visions of the spring national championship Hutchinson Blue Dragons football team flashed in Garden City Saturday. After trailing 13-7, the Blue Dragons held the No. 8 Garden City Broncbusters to just a 42-yard field goal in the second half and broke up a fourth-down heave in the endzone to stun Garden City 24-16 in come-from-behind fashion.
For the second time this season, the Davis High football team is returning after a two-week break. Today at 7:15 p.m., Davis (0-2 in the Delta League, 0-5) resumes league action at Sheldon of Sacramento (2-1, 4-2), which is trying to improve its spot in earning a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berth. Teams with at least four wins can earn qualify.
Jeff Slakey joined Coach Smith in the Saw Shop where they pour over film from the past weeks game vs W.F. West and look ahead to this Friday night on the road at Tumwater Stadium against the Tumwater Thunderbirds. The game Friday night is at 7pm you can watch in person or on MasonWeb TV. The Coach's Corner is presented by: The Conklin Team.
Two straight rivalry losses never sit well with a team. For the Eastern Oregon football team, it will either respond to the back-to-back losses against the College of Idaho and Southern Oregon or watch its season fall into mediocrity. After a 3-0 start to the season that saw the Mountaineers...
BOXFORD—Two Tri-Town swimmers were honored recently at the New England Swimming Top 10 Swimmers Banquet at the Boston-Newton Marriot. Jane Wheeler, 12, and Porter Mulgrew, 12 , both of Boxford, swim for the YMCA of the North Shore Sharks out of the Sterling Y in Beverly. Jane took first place...
The best teams at any level and any sport have those players that are willing to sacrifice personal glory for the betterment of the team. In high school football, the best teams usually have a few. Not everyone can be the workhorse running back or throw for 300 yards, but everyone can play a role in the success of the team.
Abington High's Shea McClellan has been voted the High School Football Defensive/Special Teams Player of the Week. The senior, who received 68 percent of all votes, made 12 tackles and had one quarterback sack in a 35-13 win over Dennis-Yarmouth. And this week's nominees are... Greg Izedonmwen, Jr., Randolph: Izedonmwen,...
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University football fans might remember losing Larry Harris to injury and winding up with Chad Pennington in 1995. While Middle Tennessee’s quarterback situation likely won’t end that well, the Blue Raiders not only have survived a change under center but have thrived. North Carolina State transfer Bailey...
In a two-day regatta Oct. 9 and 10 on Lake Quinsigamond, the Bromfield/Acton-Boxborough rowing team earned multiple medals. First-place finishers included junior Eliza Straayer; the boys pair; and, in a large field of 22 boats, the boys first varsity 4. The event, the New England Youth and High School Championship...
This week's Fan 5 covers big week for Patriots in volleyball, field hockey, football and soccer. 1. Lauryn Friess; volleyball: The junior libero had six aces in a 3-1 win over Belmont. C-C also defeated Weston and improved to 10-1 (6-1 DCL). 2. Liam Harrington; soccer. In a 4-0 win...
This week's Fan 4 includes Waltham highlights for football, soccer and cross country. 1. Kyle Torres; Bridgewater State football: The senior from Waltham caught a 76-yard touchdown pass and had three receptions for 109 yards in a 49-13 win at Worcester State. Torres has 27 catches for 569 yards (21.1 yards per catch) and five touchdowns on the season.
MARSHFIELD – You may look at Marshfield High’s Owen Masterson and think he’s following the family name, but in fact, the senior quarterback is doing things his own way. Owen’s older brother, Jack, led the Rams to a state title as a junior in 2014 and graduated the year after with a majority of the program’s passing records to his name.
MARSHFIELD- Both the boys and girls Furnace Brook Middle School cross country teams stayed perfect on the season with a dual meet sweep over both Plymouth middle school teams this past Thursday, Oct. 7. Neither the Plymouth South Middle School or Plymouth County Intermediate squads provided much of a challenge...
This week's Fan 5 for Acton and Boxborough includes soccer, swimming and cross country. 1. Alex Landry; soccer: The junior netted three goals in a 4-0 win over Cambridge Rindge & Latin on Thursday. 2. Claire Ali; soccer: The senior scored two goals to go with an assist to pace...
Comments / 0