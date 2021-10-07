CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

New E3 Fitness Center offers group class, personal training and more

Salem Times Register
Salem Times Register
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yH0m_0cK86vqU00

Jay Ezelle met his best friend Joy in August 2007 when he was studying at Columbia International University. In addition to a love of Christ, the two also quickly bonded over other shared interests such as fitness and helping the less fortunate.

If a time traveler had told Jay in 2007 that in 14 years, not only would he be happily married to Joy, but they would share four children, he certainly would not have been surprised. “It was pretty obvious early on that there was something special about her. I could not have asked for a better life partner,” he said.

While Jay is originally from South Carolina, Joy is from Troutville, Virginia. After graduating from Columbia International University, Jay furthered his education by studying Christian Leadership at Liberty University. After college, he accepted a youth pastor position in the Roanoke Valley before starting a career in law enforcement. Shortly thereafter, Joy was hired as a Special Education Coordinator at the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center.

Although he had a deep passion and greatly enjoyed working as a full-time law enforcement officer, Jay always dreamed of owning a gym and starting a non-profit. That aspiration became a reality on October 2 when E3 Fitness at 2646 West Main Street had its grand opening. Among those present were Jay’s parents who said they couldn’t be prouder of what their son has accomplished.

Open to all Roanoke Valley residents, inside the fitness center are jump ropes, dumbbells, stationary bikes and much more. If not quite at the rope-climbing level, movement modifications are available to everyone. “We firmly believe that as a society that if we take better care of our health, our health will lead to better mental health, because they are directly connected,” Jay said.

Added Joy, “As we see it, if we can help one adult or parent to better health and fitness, that may lead to more family dinners around the table, which has a plethora of benefits, but at the core, a more connected family unit, and that is what changes the community and the world.”

The Ezelle’s, both 32, say their previous places of employment prepared them for this endeavor. “Embracing people for their past, encouraging them in their today and equipping them for a better tomorrow is what propels us forward,” they said.

Community based fitness is only part of E3 Fitness’ mission. “The family of E3 Fitness knows that there will be opportunities often to actively serve the needy and homeless. As part of this family, though never mandated, we expect people to show up and be the hands and feet of Jesus alongside of us,” said Jay.

Explaining further, Joy continued, “Another way interested individuals can make a difference is to give a one-time gift or become a monthly contributor to our 501C3, the E3 Initiative, where funds are used to help further the vision and mission of the Initiative, serving both the needy and homeless.”

Jay and Joy, who moved to Salem in 2017, are the proud parents of Cohen, five, Hadley, four, and Tryce, one. In April, they are expecting their fourth child.

More information, including costs of classes and additional resources, can be found on their social media pages and at e3fitnesssalem.com.

Comments / 0

Related
aroundosceola.com

Check out APV Fitness Center’s new programs

Have you checked out the Association of Poinciana Village’s (APV) Fitness Center lately? The center (397 Marigold Ave.), renovated in 2019, offers state of the art equipment to meet a variety of fitness needs. In addition, the facility has a weight room and a basketball court. The APV Fitness Center...
POINCIANA, FL
Dallas News

Frisco ISD, adult education group team up to offer free GED classes

Frisco ISD has teamed up with Collin Adult Education and Literacy to provide community members with free General Education Development (GED) prep classes. The GED classes, coordinated through Grayson College, run on Monday through Thursday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The classes are currently online, but are expected to eventually transition to an in-person format, according to a district news release.
FRISCO, TX
RunnersWorld

Isometric Training Offers an Unexpected Benefit, New Research Finds

Isometric resistance training may lead to significant positive changes in blood pressure overall, according to new research. Isometric exercises include any move where you hold a static pose, such as a plank. As with any kind of exercise if you have hypertension, check in with your doctor first. If you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
New Haven Register

Senior Services adds new fitness class offerings

For those looking to live a more active lifestyle and stay on top of their health, Senior Services is adding even more options to their wide variety of fitness classes for adults aged 50+. Most classes are low-cost at $2-4 per class, with punch card options available. Some classes, such...
YOGA
Bwog

The Barnard Fitness Center Has New Equipment

Senior Staff Writer Brigid Cromwell outlines the new additions to the Barnard Fitness Center for the 2021-2022 school year. In anticipation of the larger renovation of the Francine A. LeFrak Foundation Center for Well-Being, the Barnard Fitness Center has purchased a number of new equipment, making the windowless basement gym marginally more efficient and tolerable for students. The fitness center reopened for Barnard students on September 22 after an 18-month COVID-19 induced hiatus during which the new equipment was acquired and assembled. Some of the upgrades include a second rack of dumbbells of a heavier variety, with weights now ranging from 5 pounds to 40 pounds, two new padded benches, adjustable resistance bands, a pull-down machine, a shoulder press machine, and, most notably, a free weight power rack.
WORKOUTS
coronadonewsca.com

Ride To Live Motorcycle Training Class Offered

Ride to Live is a free motorcycle training class for any motorcycle rider seeking to improve his/her riding skills, enhance their safety and control, and learn the techniques taught at law enforcement motor schools. The 7-hour course is designed to reduce injuries and deaths resulting from motorcycle collisions by teaching students the techniques employed by law enforcement motorcycle officers.
CORONADO, CA
Gadsden Times

Hometown Hospitality class offers customer service training

Downtown Gadsden Inc., Greater Gadsden Area Tourism and the Etowah County Extension Office are teaming up on Oct. 7 to offer the Hometown Hospitality class. Scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Pitman Theater, 629 Broad St, Gadsden, the free class will offer customer service training designed to help frontline service industry professionals provide excellent service capable of attracting and retaining customers.
GADSDEN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
laloyolan.com

LMU students should make better use of the group fitness classes

Being healthy in college is hard. For most, it’s the first time away from home, away from your parents' cooking with complete freedom in deciding what to eat and when. With late-night study sessions and social activities, we become no strangers to snacking on a bag of Kettle chips and midnight Taco Bell runs. Combined with that, we no longer have our weekly P.E. classes, and many students stop playing sports that they used to play in high school. Numerous studies have shown that during the transition into college, students experience a significant decline in physical activities, with some finding that more than 60% of students report not getting enough physical exercise.
YOGA
Ellsworth American

DI-S Elementary cuts the ribbon on new fitness center

DEER ISLE — The doors to the new $100,000 fitness center at the Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School were unlocked Tuesday. The school was one of three in Maine to win a fitness center thanks to a program through the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, which is headed by fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld.
DEER ISLE, ME
Sun-Journal

TWO NEW Rangeley Adult Education Personal Enrichment Fall Offerings

Join Dave Fuller with UMaine Extension on Wednesday, October 6th at 6pm for a talk and slideshow that will take you step by step on how to grow garlic in Maine as well as learn all aspects of garlic culture. Garlic is an easy-to-grow fall planted crop that is great for you and makes almost everything taste better. Participants will receive bulbs of garlic to plant that will help to get you started.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s getting energized at Voltage Training and Fitness Center

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Named one of the best gyms in Northeast Ohio, Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits Voltage Training and Fitness Center to see what makes this workout facility so unique and highly rated. Click here to learn more about Voltage Training and Fitness Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Personal Training#New E3 Fitness Center#Special Education
theintelligencer.com

Find your personal fitness at new Edwardsville gym

Located between Joe’s Pizza and 4 Hermanos Mexican Restaurant on Route 157 sits Edwardsville’s newest personal fitness gym, I-Koach Fitness, LLC, which held its grand opening event on Saturday. The gym is a small-group and personal fitness space for people who are looking for an individualized approach to workout needs...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KATU.com

Crunch Fitness: Personal Trainers

If you're not reaching your fitness goals, maybe you need a personal trainer. Chloe Carlson met up with Crunch Fitness Personal Trainer Dillon Bernard at the Crunch Fitness in Aloha to find out more. For more information visit crunch.com. This segment was sponsored by Crunch Fitness.
ALOHA, OR
Fremont Tribune

Metropolitan Community College opens new Automotive Training Center

Metropolitan Community College has opened its new Automotive Training Center, a two-story, $32 million academic facility on the South Omaha Campus near 27th and Q streets. This approximately 100,000-square-foot facility houses the Automotive Technology and Auto Collision Technology programs in addition to the Toyota T-Ten program. The Automotive Training Center...
EDUCATION
trumbulltimes.com

Get access to virtual fitness classes with this discounted TRX Go portable training system

“Portable fitness” has a similar ring to it as “on-the-go lasagna.” I mean – yeah, if it works it works, but does it solve a larger problem? In the case of this TRX GO Suspension Trainer, yes… yes it does. Giving you everything you need for a full-body workout without a trip to the gym, the TRX Go portable training system weighs less than one pound and comes with access to TRX virtual fitness classes when you shop this deal.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Workouts
Daily Advance

Perquimans Middle unveils new $100K fitness center

WINFALL – Jake Steinfeld does not want children to give up on exercising and keeping physically fit. That’s why the foundation he serves as chairman awarded Perquimans County Middle School a $100,000 “Don’t Quit!” fitness center. School officials and students unveiled the new state-of-the art fitness center Monday morning during...
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
richlandsource.com

Black Belt Pro Fitness to offer free martial arts and fitness classes in October

MANSFIELD -- Black Belt Pro Fitness is excited to offer a plethora of free martial arts and fitness classes for kids and adults during the month of October. Black Belt, located at 1099 W 4th St., has instructors on staff who actively compete in national and international martial arts tournaments. They offer classes to ages 4+ as well as a variety of fitness options for adults.
MANSFIELD, OH
Salem Times Register

Salem Times Register

Salem, VA
70
Followers
76
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times-Register encourages letters from our readers on topics of general interest to the community and responses to our articles and columns.

 https://salemtimes-register.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy