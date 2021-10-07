Gerry Dulac’s 2021 NFL picks: Week 5

Season record: 38-26 (.594) Los Angeles Rams (3-1) at Seattle Seahawks (2-2), 8:20 p.m. — With apologies to the AFC North, there shouldn’t be much debate on which division is the strongest in the league. It’s the NFC West, where the 2-2 Seahawks are the basement dwellers, if you can believe that. Unlike their success in the series against the 49ers, the Seahawks don’t fare as well against the Rams. They have lost six of the past eight meetings, though both victories were at home. Russell Wilson should be able to make plays against the Rams defense.