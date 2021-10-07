New Look At Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen Revealed
A brand new look at Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen from The Flash has been revealed. After years of waiting, Ezra Miller is finally set to get his own solo outing as The Flash. Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash is set to loosely adapt the hit Flashpoint storyline, which sees Barry Allen going back in time to save his mother, only for the multiverse to be completely jumbled up. In the solo film’s case, multiple Batmen are supposed to unravel, namely Ben Affleck’s and Michael Keaton’s. Beyond that, details on the film are slim, though we should get more info at next weekend’s DC FanDome, the comic company’s virtual fan event.talesbuzz.com
