New Look At Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen Revealed

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand new look at Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen from The Flash has been revealed. After years of waiting, Ezra Miller is finally set to get his own solo outing as The Flash. Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash is set to loosely adapt the hit Flashpoint storyline, which sees Barry Allen going back in time to save his mother, only for the multiverse to be completely jumbled up. In the solo film’s case, multiple Batmen are supposed to unravel, namely Ben Affleck’s and Michael Keaton’s. Beyond that, details on the film are slim, though we should get more info at next weekend’s DC FanDome, the comic company’s virtual fan event.

talesbuzz.com

wegotthiscovered.com

The Flash Movie New Look Teases Barry At STAR Labs

A new trailer for DC FanDome was released today, and while WB is obviously keeping back the good stuff for the big event itself, the promo did feature some fresh footage that’s got fans excited. For instance, we got a scrap of new stuff from The Batman, a glimpse at Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, and a new behind-the-scenes glance at The Flash movie. And it reveals Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen in a familiar location.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Ezra Miller’s The Flash: An Updated Cast List

While Grant Gustin’s version of Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash, continues to entertain TV viewers on The CW, Ezra Miller’s Barry is finally scoring his own movie in the DC Extended Universe. Following his cameos in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, Miller’s Flash made his full debut in Justice League (whichever cut you prefer), and now the time has come for the Scarlet Speedster to grab the cinematic spotlight for himself. By the time The Flash is released, it will have been over five and a half decades since Barry Allen first appeared in the comics, and over 80 years since the first Flash, Jay Garrick, hit the scene.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Sound Team On Ezra Miller’s The Flash’ Wraps Production

The sound team on Ezra Miller’s The Flash has announced that they have officially wrapped production. The Flash is set to be one of DC’s most important films thanks to its introduction of the multiverse. The film will feature not one, but two Batmen, bringing back both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as their respective Caped Crusaders. Beyond the inclusion of the two Batmen, details on Ezra Miller’s solo outing as The Flash are slim. Now, it looks like a core component of the film has wrapped production, signaling just how far into shooting the production team is. .
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC FanDome Trailer Reveals New Look on Upcoming Films

DC Comics has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming DC FanDome event that will be held this coming October 16. The virtual convention is set to give us a look at the upcoming DC films, shows, video games, and comic books as well as panels with the creatives involved. As confirmed at the end of the trailer, the new trailer for The Batman will premiere during the event.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
