Envision Williamston banners to feature “hometown heroes”
Envision Williamston is planning to honor local veterans on street banners though a project called “Hometown Heroes”. Family members and others who would like to honor their “hometown hero” can submit a photo and information so that their hero can be displayed on a pole banner along Williamston’s Main Street. Past and present military can be recognized, Envision Williamston acting director Roberta Hamby said.thejournalonline.com
