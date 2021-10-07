CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Envision Williamston banners to feature “hometown heroes”

Envision Williamston is planning to honor local veterans on street banners though a project called “Hometown Heroes”. Family members and others who would like to honor their “hometown hero” can submit a photo and information so that their hero can be displayed on a pole banner along Williamston’s Main Street. Past and present military can be recognized, Envision Williamston acting director Roberta Hamby said.

