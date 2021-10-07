CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé dazzles in plunging black gown and diamonds

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé slays, even in a little black dress. The “Lemonade” singer, 40, attended the London Film Festival premiere of “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night, wearing a custom Valdrin Sahiti black gown. The Kosovo-based designer constructed the dress over 10 days, using silk and velvet with an inner layer...

talesbuzz.com

Footwear News

Beyonce Owns the Red Carpet in a Black Velvet Corset Gown & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé is back on her top-of-the-line red carpet style game. The singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout. To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hollywood Life

Beyoncé Channels Old Hollywood Glamour In Low Cut Strapless Black Gown — Photos

Beyoncé stunned in a timeless black gown for the London premiere of ‘The Harder They Fall’ alongside husband Jay-Z. Beyoncé wore a timeless black gown while in London on October 6. The Grammy winner, 40, documented her ensemble on Instagram on Wednesday, emitting old Hollywood glamour as she posed on a winding staircase at an opulent hotel. She finished the look with sunglasses and a clutch purse.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Beyoncé Has Found Her Ultimate LBD

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at the BFI London Film Festival last night wearing a jaw-dropping black gown that caused quite the stir in the Vogue office. The velvet strapless dress, featuring a spiked neckline and a cinched-waist bodice, is by the Albanian designer Valdrin Sahiti. Known for his dramatic, figure-skimming creations, Bey’s LBD was custom made for the star – naturally.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Judith Leiber
Idris Elba
Regina King
Zazie Beetz
Lakeith Stanfield
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
St. Louis American

Beyoncé reaches a milestone birthday

Beyoncé is graciously and humbly embracing her being 40. Since celebrating her birthday on Sept. 4, she’s penned a heartfelt letter and posted it on her website reflecting personal growth and lessons she’s learned. "This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Amal Clooney Returned to the Red Carpet with an Elegant Ab Reveal

She joined husband George Clooney at the L.A. premiere of his new movie "The Tender Bar." It's been a minute since Amal and George Clooney stepped out together on the red carpet, and upon their return at The Tender Bar premiere on Sunday night, Amal took her typical elegant style to an edgier place. In the past, the human rights lawyer has gone for looks that are more refined than risqué (dresses in classic silhouettes, stealth-chic power suits), but emerging from quarantine is seemingly a new-fashioned Amal and we are here for it.
CELEBRITIES
Anchorage Press

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum enjoy joint Vegas bachelor and bachelorette

Paris Hilton and her fiance Carter Reum enjoyed a lavish joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas over the weekend. The former 'Simple Life' star and the 40-year-old author - who got engaged in February - jetted to Sin City from Los Angeles to celebrate their forthcoming nuptials in style.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Charlize Theron turns heads in a gingham mini skirt you need to see

Here’s further proof that Charlize Theron is only getting better with time. The stunning Oscar winner, 46, looked incredible as she turned heads in a preppy-chic ensemble so perfect for early fall - and we’re obsessed!. The Bombshell star looked radiant at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades,...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

LaLa Anthony Was "Caught Off Guard" By Carmelo Anthony Divorce

Her marriage to Carmelo Anthony has reached its conclusion—possibly permanently this time around—and LaLa Anthony is ushering a new chapter of her life. Her fans have watched as she uploads a steady stream of thirst traps and poses with her uber-famous best friends including Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland. The actress caught up with Angie Martinez and discussed what this new season of life has been like for her.
RELATIONSHIPS

