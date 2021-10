A desperate mum who was wrongly classed as low-risk and sent home by midwives had to ring an NHS unit 17 times before she got through for help, it has emerged.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has admitted systemic errors led to the death of baby Alfie in January this year who was delivered stillborn after mistakes in the care of his mother.Alfie’s parents Aimée Whelan and Simone Rizzari, say they are devastated by their son’s death and have spoken out so that other parents are confident to raise concerns about their care.Aimée, aged 23, who lives in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester was...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO