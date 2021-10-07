CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Bay Area health officials to discuss indoor mask mandate change

By Camila Barco
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DchXM_0cK84dH400

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is on its way to lifting the indoor mask mandate.

But before health officials say it’s okay to do so, they want counties to meet a certain criteria.

Health officials are noticing COVID case rates are down. Santa Cruz already lifted its mask mandate before anyone else.

Currently, face coverings are required indoors regardless of vaccination status across the Bay Area.

But medical experts want local health officials to take some things into consideration when thinking about letting go of the masks inside.

For example, last year, in late October — COVID-19 cases started surging.

Santa Clara County health official Dr. Sara Cody says health officers need to look at case rates to make sure they are low and stable.

They also need to consider the impact on hospitals and the vaccination rates.

However, a UCSF professor of epidemiology says right now is not the time to let go of the indoor mask rules.

Bay Area health officers are expected to meet Thursday to further discuss removing the indoor mask mandate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masks#Covid#Ucsf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

Report: Offshore wind supply chain worth $109B over 10 years

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A group studying the economics of offshore wind energy in the U.S. says building and operating the nascent industry will be worth $109 billion to businesses in its supply chain over the next 10 years. The report by the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind comes as states on both coasts […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

1K+
Followers
623
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy