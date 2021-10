After wrangling over his competence to face trial, a man has been indicted for allegedly shooting up a clinic in Minnesota several months ago. Gregory Paul Ulrich, 68, faces a count of murder in the first degree, discharge of an explosive or incendiary device, and four counts of attempted murder in the first degree for the Feb. 9 incident. Allegedly fueled by a sense of revenge, he stormed the Allina Medical Clinic with a handgun, set off two explosives, and murdered mother-of-two Lindsay Marie Overbay, 37, authorities have said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO