Two Oswego County Competitors Look For Support In People’s Choice Award In Miss Rodeo New York Competition
OSWEGO COUNTY – Two Oswego County competitors are looking for your support when it comes to the People’s Choice award for The Miss Rodeo New York Competition. This unique pageant competition attracts dynamic competitors looking to demonstrate their skills in the saddle, but also through writing samples, their sense of cowgirl style, and a speaking event. Another element of the competition is the People’s Choice award, and that’s where you come in.oswegocountytoday.com
