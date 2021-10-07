Two Oswego County Competitors Look For Support In People’s Choice Award In Miss Rodeo New York Competition

Frank Lloyd Wright was an American architect, interior designer, writer and educator who designed more than 1000 structures, of which 532 were completed. He is touted at America’s greatest architect and “The Man Who Built America.” His architectural style was a reaction to the stuffy, ornate, and crowded look of the Victorian era. He felt buildings should be inspired by the land and that there should be fewer rooms and that they should flow from one to another.

