CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

J.D. Martinez Back On Red Sox Roster For ALDS Vs. Rays, But Not In Game 1 Lineup

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — J.D. Martinez is back on the Red Sox roster for the ALDS against the Rays, but he is not in Boston’s Game 1 lineup. Martinez will get at least another night off with the sprained left ankle that kept him out of Tuesday’s Wild Card win over the New York Yankees. He injured his ankle when he tripped over second base while taking the field in Sunday’s regular season finale against the Washington Nationals.

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFAN Sports Radio

J.D. Martinez (ankle) not on Red Sox Wild Card Game roster

The Yankees won’t have DJ LeMahieu for Tuesday’s Wild Card Game, but the Red Sox will also be missing a key bat from their lineup. Boston released its 26-man roster on Tuesday morning, and J.D. Martinez was not on it, as he will be unable to go after spraining his ankle when he tripped over second base while jogging to his place in the outfield during Sunday’s regular season finale in Washington.
MLB
New York Post

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees amid stagnant contract talks

TORONTO — At the start of spring training, not long after Fernando Tatis Jr. signed a huge extension with San Diego well before hitting free agency, Aaron Judge was asked if he had spoken to the Yankees about a deal. “No we haven’t,’’ Judge said at the time, adding it...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Brasier
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Christian Vázquez
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nick Pivetta
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers Rumors: Could Mike Trout ruin LAD’s offseason plans with Max Scherzer?

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he’ll be a hot commodity since he’s going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Cbs#Alds#Rays#Wild Card#The New York Yankees#Ss 4#Tampa Bay Pitchers
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
NBC Sports

MLB Rumors: 'The one mega signee' Sox could consider in free agency

The Boston Red Sox aren't expected to be big spenders this winter, but there apparently is one pending free agent they could make an exception for. In a column published Thursday, The Athletic's Peter Gammons noted slugging Toronto Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien as a player the Red Sox could target during the offseason.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

3 Rays players who won’t be back next season

The Tampa Bay Rays were shockingly eliminated by the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS. These three players will not be back next season. Throughout the 2021 regular-season, the Tampa Bay Rays solidified their status as the best team in the American League, as evidenced by their 100-62 record. They were expected to make a return trip to the World Series, and had the talent to potentially win the Commissioner’s Trophy for the first-time in franchise history.
MLB
The Spun

Video: Major Controversy In White Sox vs. Astros

Another ALDS Game 3, another umpiring controversy. Less than an hour after the controversial “ground rule double” in the Boston Red Sox’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of their series, we had a controversial ruling in Game 3 of the Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros game.
MLB
CBS Boston

Rays Stunned By Ground-Rule Double Call, But Umpire Says Ruling Was ‘Very Simple’

BOSTON (CBS) — “I can’t believe that happened.” Those were the words of Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, a man who — with good reason — remained stunned at the ground rule double call that took the go-ahead run off the board for the Rays on Sunday night at Fenway Park. Instead of an RBI triple, Kiermaier was forced to accept a ground-rule double after his fly ball ricocheted off the right field fence, off the ground, off Hunter Renfroe, then over the fence and into the bullpen. Logically, Yandy Diaz — who had taken off for second base with the pitch —...
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: An epic win extends the Chicago White Sox season as playoff baseball returns to the South Side for the 1st time in 13 years

Chicago White Sox fans filed into the ballpark early on a warm fall Sunday night, some heading to the sports bars to watch the fourth quarter of the Chicago Bears win over the Las Vegas Raiders and others just to soak in the atmosphere. Playoff baseball had returned to the South Side for the first time since 2008, and a packed house of 40,288 black-clad fans was there to greet the Sox. What ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy