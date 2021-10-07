Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 stadium tour; here are all the dates and cities

Red Hot Chili Peppers have confirmed the details of their 2022 world tour of stadiums. The band shared another humorous video teaser the fictional KHOT station. In the video, the station’s presenters (aka RHCP singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith) interviewed John Frusciante about the prospect of the tour, the follow up to an earlier announcement last month. Direct support on those dates will come from Beck, Anderson .Paak, ThundercatThe Strokes, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent and more to be announced. See full dates and routing as of now below, and tickets go on sale to the public on October, 15th 2021. You can purchase tickets as well by pre-ordering the as yet unnamed new Chili’s album at the link below. Chances are we will get full details and new music soon.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO