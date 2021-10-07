CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 stadium tour; here are all the dates and cities

By GEORGE VARGA
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

Red Hot Chili Peppers will hit the road in a big way in 2022 for a North American summer stadium tour. The coast-to-coast trek will celebrate — a year late, because of the coronavirus pandemic — the 30th anniversary of the Los Angeles band’s 1991 album, “Blood Sugar Sex Magik.

