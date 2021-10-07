VP Corporate And CFO Of Lattice Semiconductor Trades $285K In Company Stock
Sherri R Luther, VP Corporate And CFO at Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Sherri R Luther exercised options to purchase 8,824 Lattice Semiconductor shares for $0 on October 2. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $65.74 to raise a total of $287,612 from the stock sale.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0