VP Corporate And CFO Of Lattice Semiconductor Trades $285K In Company Stock

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Sherri R Luther, VP Corporate And CFO at Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Sherri R Luther exercised options to purchase 8,824 Lattice Semiconductor shares for $0 on October 2. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $65.74 to raise a total of $287,612 from the stock sale.

