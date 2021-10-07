CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBNS channel 10 removed from Dish: What to watch instead

NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The dispute between channel 10 news owner Tegna and Dish Network continues to escalate leaving central Ohio viewers with one less local news option. As this negotiation continues between the WBNS parent company Tegna and Dish Network, NBC4 is Local 4 You, offering the most local news hours in the market. Viewers can watch any of these convenient options to get their local news including breaking news updates and central Ohio’s Most Accurate Forecast:

