Notable Prelude Therapeutics Insider Trades $490K In Company Stock
David Mauro, Chief Medical Officer at Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 5, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that David Mauro exercised options to purchase 15,000 Prelude Therapeutics shares at a price of $1.89 per share for a total of $28,350 on October 5. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $30.26 to $32.06 to raise a total of $464,350 from the stock sale.www.benzinga.com
