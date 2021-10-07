Insider Of Angiodynamics Trades $470K In Company Stock

These paint and coatings companies have alerted investors to difficulties due to supply chain issues and raw material inflation. These issues should prove temporary. Anyone who has heard the investing maxim "buy on the rumor, and sell on the news" will appreciate the contrarian logic behind "buy on the bad news, sell on the good." That's the idea behind picking up stocks in the paint and coatings industry right now. It's no secret that there are currently significant supply chain difficulties in the industry. Therefore, stocks like PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) have fallen in the last three months. Is now the time to take advantage of the dip?

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO