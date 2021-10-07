CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider Of Angiodynamics Trades $470K In Company Stock

Thomas Chad Campbell, insider at Angiodynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 5, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Thomas Chad Campbell exercised options to purchase 10,748 Angiodynamics shares at a price of $16.59 per share for a total of $178,309 on October 5. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $27.15 to raise a total of $291,808 from the stock sale.

