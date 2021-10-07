President And CEO Of Build-A-Bear Workshop Trades $2.7M In Company Stock
Sharon Price John, President And CEO at Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 6, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Sharon Price John exercised options to purchase 122,948 Build-A-Bear Workshop shares at a price of $6.56 per share for a total of $806,539 on October 6. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $16.58 to $17.09 to raise a total of $1,903,742 from the stock sale.www.benzinga.com
