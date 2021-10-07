Chief Revenue Officer Of Semrush Hldgs Trades $1.4M In Company Stock
Delbert Humenik, Chief Revenue Officer at Semrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 5, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Delbert Humenik exercised options to purchase 60,000 Semrush Hldgs shares for $0 on October 5. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $22.16 to $23.70 to raise a total of $1,368,762 from the stock sale.www.benzinga.com
