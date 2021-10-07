LeBron James and the Lakers Avoid a Potentially Massive Hurdle as They Try to Reclaim Championship Status
LeBron James and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers had more than just Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to worry about ahead of last year’s play-in game. While the focus was surely on advancing to the standard playoff bracket, the final stretch of the regular season had been complicated by Dennis Schroder entering health and safety protocols for COVID-19, in addition to James’ open skepticism of the vaccine. Then there was the fact that James violated league protocol by partying with other celebs at a promotional event.www.sportscasting.com
