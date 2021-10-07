Notable Cardlytics Insider Trades $160K In Company Stock
Scott Grimes, Director at Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 6, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Scott Grimes exercised options to purchase 39,375 Cardlytics shares for $0 on October 6. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $78.98 to $82.04 to raise a total of $160,471 from the stock sale.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0