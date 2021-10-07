CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Notable Cardlytics Insider Trades $160K In Company Stock

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scott Grimes, Director at Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 6, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Scott Grimes exercised options to purchase 39,375 Cardlytics shares for $0 on October 6. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $78.98 to $82.04 to raise a total of $160,471 from the stock sale.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

There's an undeniable correlation between earnings growth and stock price appreciation. Pinterest's gross profit is growing faster than revenue and faster than its stock price, which suggests this company can still beat the market. Different investors can simultaneously call a stock a winner and a loser, depending on the time...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Sell Before They Implode in 2022

When AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announces that it’s planning to accept Dogecoin as a payment method, it might seem odd to write about cryptos to sell. If you bear with me, I’ll try to do my best to make my case. It’s not as bearish as you think. The crypto market...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Company Stock#Hedge Funds#Cardlytics#Cdlx#Sec
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Invest $100 In Right Now

Brookfield Renewable is poised to profit from an unstoppable trend over the next few decades. Bank of America's technology focus should keep it near the top of the financial services sector. Trupanion ranks as the pet insurance leader in the U.S. and Canada and has massive growth potential. One of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Even with a little bit of money, investments in these two companies could pay off extremely well. The launch of fuboTV’s sportsbook could result in strong growth. Riskified is trading at a bargain, yet the business is executing at all-time highs. Even a small amount of money allows you to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Piper Sandler Analyst Thinks This Cloud Software Stock Has More Upside Than Snowflake

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will likely become a much bigger business than what people are expecting, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." A lot of the cloud software stocks have high valuations, but there is opportunity in controversy and Twilio is one of the controversial names, Bracelin said. Twilio is currently mispriced, he said, adding that he expects Twilio to become the next $10 billion cloud asset.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls 60 Points; Nutriband Shares Spike Higher

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.18% to 34,434.80 while the NASDAQ fell 0.14% to 14,466.15. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.19% to 4,352.77. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 45,313,350 cases with around 734,610 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,985,920 confirmed cases and 450,990 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,582,730 COVID-19 cases with 601,260 deaths. In total, there were at least 239,108,950 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 4,874,680 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: R. R. Donnelley & Sons Surges Following Buyout Offer; Columbia Banking System Shares Slide

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.13% to 34,450.01 while the NASDAQ rose 0.01% to 14,486.37. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.10% to 4,356.92. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 45,313,350 cases with around 734,610 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,985,920 confirmed cases and 450,990 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,582,730 COVID-19 cases with 601,260 deaths. In total, there were at least 239,108,950 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 4,874,680 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

[EXCLUSIVE] Managers Explain Their Cannabis ETFs: CNBS, With Tim Seymour

In this four-part series, Benzinga takes an exclusive look at some of the highest valued, US-traded cannabis ETFs. For our fourth and last installment, we spoke with Tim Seymour, director and founder of The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE:CNBS). Part one examined the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE:MJ); part two...
STOCKS
Benzinga

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is Apple Forming A Trading Range?

There’s a good chance shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) are forming a trading range. And when this happens, traders can profit. At a top of a trading range, there is resistance. This is a large group of sellers offering their shares at the same price. At the bottom of a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 3% lower at around $55,753 on Tuesday. Ethereum...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why SunPower Shares Are Rising

Shares of several solar stocks, including SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR), are trading higher on continued strength amid energy supply shortages, causing a potential increase in demand for alternative energy sources. Shares of clean energy stocks have been volatile following the Senate passage of a US infrastructure bill, as clean energy...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stock market reverses course in Monday afternoon trade, with Dow down about 120 points

U.S. stock markets turned south Monday afternoon, with early, modest gains fizzling, amid selling in financials and communication services . The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading about 115 points lower, or 0.3%, at 34,630, the S&P 500 index was trading 0.3% lower at 4,380, while the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.1% at 14,560. All three benchmarks had been showing modest gains earlier in the session. The Treasury is closed in observance of Columbus Day in the U.S.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy