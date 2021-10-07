CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Notable Caredx Insider Trades $830K In Company Stock

 5 days ago
Peter Maag, Executive Chair at Caredx (NASDAQ:CDNA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 5, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Peter Maag exercised options to purchase 10,000 Caredx shares at prices ranging from $6.31 to $24.35 per share for a total of $181,661 on October 5. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $64.21 to $65.90 to raise a total of $646,735 from the stock sale.

