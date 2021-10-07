Piedmont Housing Alliance set to open Financial Opportunity Center
In collaboration with a broad range of vital partners, Piedmont Housing Alliance is excited to announce the grand opening of the Charlottesville region’s first Financial Opportunity Center (FOC) + Housing Hub. The grand opening will take place on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 10am-11am at 806 East High Street (the former United Way building) in downtown Charlottesville. The event will commemorate the grand opening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.www.cvilletomorrow.org
