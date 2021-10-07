Piedmont Housing Alliance set to open Financial Opportunity Center

Hunger and malnourishment among seniors in America was a problem even before the pandemic. The American Academy of Family Physicians has reported that nearly 4 million seniors suffer from malnourishment, and the National Foundation to End Senior Hunger says that 1 senior in 7 is at risk to the threats of hunger. In many cases, this is caused not by poverty, but by seniors not being able to feed themselves — either because they live alone and have trouble cooking or going out to shop, or don’t have the close support of family and caregivers.

