The stock price of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) fell by over 10% today. Investors responded negatively to the company announcing that a safety signal has emerged in Phase 2 studies of TAK-994, an investigational oral orexin agonist. And as an immediate precautionary measure, the company has suspended the dosing of patients and has decided to stop both Phase 2 studies early. This allows for a timely interpretation of the benefit /risk profile of TAK-994 and to determine the next steps for the program.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO