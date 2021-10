If you had doubts about the affectionate and loyal nature of dogs, you need to meet Ralph. Ralph is a gorgeous Golden Retriever from Lakewood, California, who made friends with a girl who goes to the high school near his house. They didn’t know each other, but he would wait for her everyday and she would pet him from under a gap of the gate of Ralph’s home. Elisa shared the story on Twitter, and it quickly became an internet sensation. Dogs really are men’s best friends.

LAKEWOOD, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO