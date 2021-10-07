CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 2-Euro zone yields, inflation fears down as energy prices ease

By Yoruk Bahceli
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(New throughout, updates prices, yields, market activity, adds ECB minutes)

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Thursday as energy prices held below recent peaks, easing fears of inflation and allowing debt markets to recover from the previous session’s sharp sell-off.

On Wednesday, gas and oil prices shot up and bonds sold off. Yields, which move inversely with prices, rose sharply on worries that the price rises would stoke already high inflation.

But gas and oil prices fell back after comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin and an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories.

Bond investors also breathed easier as Democrats in the U.S. Senate said they might accept a Republican proposal to defuse the stand-off that threatened a U.S. debt default this month.

Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was last down 1 basis points at -0.19%, below the highest since end-June at -0.147% hit on Wednesday.

Italian bonds, which underperformed on Wednesday, were outperformers on Thursday. Ten-year yields fell 4.5 bps to 0.85%, pushing the yield gap with German peers to around 104 bps, from Wednesday’s one-week high at 108 bps.

A key market gauge of euro inflation expectations fell to 1.7633%, the lowest in over a week and some 10 bps below seven-year highs touched on Wednesday.

Falling energy prices helped stabilize bond markets, but, “ultimately, through that noise, we think rates are going up,” said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

Bouvet stressed the risks arising from hawkish turns from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.

Last month, ECB policymakers debated a bigger cut in asset purchases and harboured greater inflation concerns than their post-meeting communication suggested, accounts of the Sept. 9 discussions showed.

“We agree that the recent strength of inflation has shifted the balance of risks upwards,” said Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said inflation could stay high next year.

There was also some focus on a Bloomberg News report citing sources that the ECB is studying a new bond-buying programme to prevent market turmoil when its pandemic emergency bond purchase programme (PEPP) expires next year.

Any new programme would replace the PEPP as well as the ECB’s conventional bond purchases and would circumvent rules governing how much of each country’s debt the ECB would buy, the report said, adding no decision has been made.

“It’s not by chance that it comes out now ahead of a very important December (policy) meeting,” ING’s Bouvet said.

There was little market reaction to the report, but Bouvet said parameters of any new programme would be crucial.

Elsewhere, Spain and France raised medium and long-dated bonds at auctions. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Alison Williams, Toby Chopra and David Gregorio)

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

Asian shares fall as rising energy costs fan inflation fears

Shares retreated in Asia on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices edged lower after U.S. benchmark crude oil closed above $80 per barrel on Monday. It traded briefly above $81 per barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years.
BUSINESS
IBTimes

Asian Markets Down On Inflation, Energy Crunch Worries

Asian markets retreated Tuesday as investors grew increasingly concerned about a brewing energy crisis, spiking inflation, signs of a slowdown in the global economy and an end to central bank financial support. China's ongoing crackdown on the private sector and the debt woes of the country's property giant Evergrande were...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Isabel Schnabel
NBC News

IMF warns on inflation, says the Fed and others should be prepared to tighten policy

Central banks such as the Federal Reserve should be prepared to tighten policy in case inflation gets out of control, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday. While the IMF said it largely concurs with assessments from the Fed and other economists that the current global spate of price increases eventually will ease, it noted there is “high uncertainty” around those forecasts.
BUSINESS
jack1065.com

Energy crunch stokes inflation, economic recovery fears

BEIJING (Reuters) – Authorities from Beijing to Chennai scrambled to fill a yawning power supply gap on Tuesday, triggering global stock and bond market wobbles on worries that rising energy costs will stoke inflation and curtail an economic recovery. Power prices have surged to record highs in recent weeks, driven...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newsitem.com

World shares fall as pricier energy feeds inflation fears

World shares retreated on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation. Benchmarks fell in Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices extended gains, having closed above $80 per barrel in New York after trading briefly above $81 per barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Euro Zone#Ecb#Russian#Democrats#The U S Senate#Republican#Italian#German#The U S Federal Reserve#The Bank Of England#The European Central Bank
AFP

US economy almost ready for less stimulus, Fed official says

The United States is nearly ready for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus, and the high inflation may soon retreat, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. The Fed last month signaled it would "soon" be ready to begin the process of ending its massive monthly purchases of bonds and other securities intended to help the country weather the Covid-19 downturn. In a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the world's largest economy was nearing completion of the "substantial further progress" test the central bank has set to determine when to back off its stimulus policies. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Fed's Bostic warns inflation surge 'will not be brief' amid wild consumer price spikes

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic warned Tuesday that a recent burst of inflation is unlikely to dissipate anytime soon as pandemic-driven supply constraints continue to trigger wild swings in consumer prices. "It is becoming increasingly clear that the feature of this episode that has animated price pressures — mainly...
BUSINESS
The Independent

FTSE falls as inflation worries traders despite gas price drop

Gas prices may have eased off a little from their peaks last week, but traders still worried about inflation on Tuesday, sending European stocks into the red.The FTSE 100 ended down 0.2%, dropping 16.62 points to end the day at 7,130.23.It had been hit by a sell-off from traders who were trying to run away from risk. Despite noise out of Russia that pushed down gas prices, investors are still concerned about price rises elsewhere.“Gazprom has stepped in to ramp up natural gas supplies to Europe today, with fears of rampant upside in prices easing for now,” said Joshua Mahony,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Euro
CNN

IMF slashes US growth forecast and warns of rising risks to the global economy

London (CNN Business) — The global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is weakening and risks are rising, according to the International Monetary Fund. The IMF on Tuesday slashed its 2021 growth forecast for the United States by one full percentage point to 6%, the biggest reduction suffered by any G7 economy in its latest World Economic Outlook.
WORLD
The Independent

UK growth downgraded as IMF warns of vaccine gap between rich and poor countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its outlook for the UK’s economy this year, putting a dent in hopes of a swift recovery, while warning that developing countries are being left behind.The IMF said it expects UK output to grow by 6.8% in 2021, down from a previous estimate of 7%.It would still make the country one of the fastest growing major economies this year, however the UK had more easy ground to regain as its output fell at one of the fastest rates during 2020, by 9.8%.For instance, the US, which is expected to grow by 6% in...
HEALTH
Reuters

Rising yields lift dollar as oil surges

LONDON/SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - World shares edged higher on Monday courtesy of gains in China, while rising Treasury yields lifted the dollar to a near three-year peak against the Japanese yen. Brent oil prices extended their bull run to reach ground last visited in late 2018, with gains across...
BUSINESS
CNN

Gas prices have nearly doubled in 17 months. The global energy crisis could lift them higher

New York (CNN Business) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens -- but supply simply hasn't kept up. That's why US oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. Crude is on track to finish Monday above $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

IMF board approves allowing Georgieva to remain as IMF head

The International Monetary Fund expressed “full confidence” in its managing director Tuesday in response to allegations that World Bank staff were pressured to change business rankings for China in an effort to placate Beijing The IMF’s 24-member executive board said in a statement that its review “did not conclusively demonstrate that the managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, played an improper role” in the situation in her former role as a top official of the World Bank. “Having looked at all the evidence presented, the executive board reaffirms its full confidence in the managing director’s leadership and ability to continue...
WORLD
AFP

IMF chief Georgieva: an image of integrity dented by scandal

Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva, whose role as head of the International Monetary Fund was reaffirmed Monday despite allegations of data tampering, is described as a respected economist with a strong background in international finance. On Monday, however, the Fund's Executive Board "reaffirmed its full confidence" in Georgieva, keeping her on as managing director.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

200K+
Followers
220K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy