Cayce holds swearing in ceremony for new police chief
City of Cayce Mayor Elise Partin, Cayce City Council Members, community leaders, and members of law enforcement, gathered for the swearing in ceremony of Cayce’s new police chief Monday, October 4. Upon the resignation of director of the Cayce Department of Public Safety, Brian Snellgrove, the decision was made to change course and divide the Cayce Department of Public Safety from combined police, fire, and K9 operations into two separate departments, the Cayce Police Department and the Cayce Fire Department.www.thecolumbiastar.com
Comments / 0