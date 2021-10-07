Olympia Mill Village in crisis
The Olympia Mill Village, a collection of about 400 homes built around 1900, is struggling to maintain its historic and residential character. Residents of Olympia feel they are in a crisis situation as they confer with Richland County Council; Richland County Sheriff’s Department; and Richland County Planning, Development, and Zoning to find ways to protect this unique area. Residents are concerned about high-density development, the current zoning review, and code enforcement.www.thecolumbiastar.com
Comments / 0