Richland County, SC

Olympia Mill Village in crisis

By Contributed by Sherry Jaco
Columbia Star
 5 days ago

The Olympia Mill Village, a collection of about 400 homes built around 1900, is struggling to maintain its historic and residential character. Residents of Olympia feel they are in a crisis situation as they confer with Richland County Council; Richland County Sheriff’s Department; and Richland County Planning, Development, and Zoning to find ways to protect this unique area. Residents are concerned about high-density development, the current zoning review, and code enforcement.

