Want to work the Masters? Well, here's your chance.

By Amanda King, Augusta Chronicle
 6 days ago
Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Signs of fall may be all around, but planning for Augusta’s big springtime event is underway – Augusta National Golf Club began accepting applications for employment during Masters Week today.

Those interested in jobs in concessions, hospitality, merchandise and security operations can visit jobs.masters.com to submit their application. Each person may only apply for one position. If an applicant submits an application for more than one position, the first application will be accepted and the others will become inactive.

Applicants must be available to work April 2-10. If hired, employees will also have to attend orientation and training prior to starting work. To work on the course, applicants must be at least 16 years of age on or before March 23 or the first day of employment, whichever is first. The deadline to apply is Dec. 6.

Candidates who move forward in the process will be given the opportunity for a virtual interview. Compensation varies by position, and employees typically work 10 to 14 hours per day.

