Barbados Names New President And Will be Free Of British Colonial Rule Next Month
Barbados will soon be free of British colonial rule — and will soon have a Black woman as its first president. According to WION News, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley nominated Dame Sandra Mason as the country’s first president as an independent republic. Dame Mason will assume the role on Nov. 30, 2021, when the country’s final ties with the British monarchy are officially fully severed.travelnoire.com
Comments / 0