CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Barbados Names New President And Will be Free Of British Colonial Rule Next Month

By Bernadette Giacomazzo
TravelNoire
TravelNoire
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Barbados will soon be free of British colonial rule — and will soon have a Black woman as its first president. According to WION News, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley nominated Dame Sandra Mason as the country’s first president as an independent republic. Dame Mason will assume the role on Nov. 30, 2021, when the country’s final ties with the British monarchy are officially fully severed.

travelnoire.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
The Independent

Fumio Kishida: Japan’s ruling party names former top diplomat as new leader and next PM

Japan’s ruling party has declared former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as the winner of its leadership election, leaving him poised to become the country’s next prime minister when Yoshihide Suga steps down on Monday.Mr Kishida has won the governing party’s leadership election after defeating the country’s current vaccine minister Taro Kono in a tightly fought contest.The new leader of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party secured 257 votes against Mr Kono’s 170 in the final run-off round of the election. Mr Kishida is now certain to be elected the next prime minister on Monday in parliament, where his party and a coalition...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Peru President Names Environmentalist As New PM

Peru swore in an environmental activist as prime minister Wednesday, replacing a controversial leftwing figure in the politically tumultuous South American nation. The country's current leftist leader Pedro Castillo came to power in July facing a lengthy to-do list, including constitutional reform, but battled to get his cabinet approved and narrowly staved off political collapse earlier this year.
ADVOCACY
caribbeantoday.com

Freedom of Barbados Award Bestowed on Kenyan President

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -Governor General Dame Sandra Mason Wednesday bestowed the Freedom of Barbados Award on visiting President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta. The Freedom of Barbados Award is given for extraordinary service to Barbados, the Caribbean Diaspora or to humanity at large. It may also be given to a Head of State or Government.
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mia Mottley
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

The Surprising Way the Queen's Father Hid the Crown Jewels During WWII

Heavy is the head that wears the crown—and that's particular true of the Imperial State Crown, one of the most iconic "Crown Jewels" of Britain, which weighs in at nearly two pounds. One of the most awe-inspiring pieces in the Crown Jewels' collection, the showstopper contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and 4 rubies. In 1953, Queen Elizabeth wore the stunning symbol of the British monarchy at her own coronation celebration (though it was the St. Edward's Crown that was placed on her head at the defining moment). She has also worn the crown on other formal occasions, including the State Opening of Parliament.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonial#Barbados Names New#British#Wion News#Uwi#Barbadian#Trinidadian
Parade

Harry and Meghan Will Not Return to the UK For Princess Diana Memorial Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return to the UK for a memorial party next week that will be hosted by Prince William in honor of Princess Diana. About 100 guests are set to join the Duke of Cambridge at the Princess of Wales’ former home of Kensington Palace for the private reception, and it was speculated that Harry and Meghan would fly from Montecito, California, to the UK in order to attend.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
travelmole.com

Carnival UK names Sture Myrmell as new President

President of P&O Cruises Australia and President of Carnival Australia, Sture Myrmell is heading to the UK to take up the role of Carnival UK chief. Myrmell, who will be based in Southampton, England, will also serve temporarily as President of Cunard during the recruitment for that position. Effective from...
BUSINESS
TravelNoire

Did You Know Lucius Severus Is Considered Rome’s First African Emperor?

When Lucius Septimius Severus was named ruler of the Roman Empire in AD 193, he became Rome’s first African Emperor. Severus was born in AD 145 in the Roman Libyan city of Leptis Magna in Africa, and was known to come from a wealthy family. In AD 162, he traveled to Rome and was granted entry into the senatorial ranks after his cousin, Gaius Septimius Severus, had recommended him to Emperor Marcus Aurelius, according to History.com.
EUROPE
TheConversationCanada

'History wars' in the U.S. and Canada provoked by a racial reckoning with the past

History students across Canadian universities want to see a better world. They are passionate and deeply concerned about social injustice and how they might study a more inclusive past. I should know. I’ve got many of them in my classes. But in order to get there, we need to avoid getting into what some historians call the “history wars.” As political scientist David B. Macdonald writes, these “wars” are “debates over collective memory within a national territory” in settler colonial societies like Canada and the United States. They can devolve into uncontrollable ideological, ethnic and generational divisions. Recent movements against institutional...
SOCIETY
TravelNoire

Blackissime: A Travel Company That Celebrates Black Culture In France

Blackissime is an Afro-French concierge company that offers products and services celebrating the sophistication of African and Afro-Caribbean culture in Paris, France. Founded in 2019 by Théodore and Annette Minka, the company combines entertainment with luxurious experiences. After combining their respective experiences in finance and journalism, with the desire of becoming entrepreneurs, they found a niche for luxurious experiences for Black people in France.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Botswana top court hears homosexuality appeal

Botswana's Court of Appeal on Tuesday started hearing a government attempt to overturn a landmark ruling that decriminalised homosexuality. But government wants the ruling overturned because it believes that courts have no jurisdiction to decriminaliase homosexuality.
WORLD
The Independent

International court backs Somalia in sea dispute with Kenya

The International Court of Justice has sided with Somalia in its dispute with neighboring Kenya over a maritime boundary in a case affecting a territory potentially rich in oil and gas.The ruling on Tuesday by the United Nations’ highest court is legally binding, though the court has no enforcement powers. The court rejected Kenya’s claim of the maritime boundary it sought, saying Kenya had not consistently maintained it. The court instead leaned closer to Somalia’s claim of a straight line into the Indian Ocean from their border.But the court rejected Somalia’s pursuit of reparations after the country alleged that...
POLITICS
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy