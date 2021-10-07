Barbados Names New President And Will be Free Of British Colonial Rule Next Month

Heavy is the head that wears the crown—and that's particular true of the Imperial State Crown, one of the most iconic "Crown Jewels" of Britain, which weighs in at nearly two pounds. One of the most awe-inspiring pieces in the Crown Jewels' collection, the showstopper contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and 4 rubies. In 1953, Queen Elizabeth wore the stunning symbol of the British monarchy at her own coronation celebration (though it was the St. Edward's Crown that was placed on her head at the defining moment). She has also worn the crown on other formal occasions, including the State Opening of Parliament.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 23 DAYS AGO