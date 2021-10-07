Chicago Tops Carthage 1-0

CHICAGO — The Carthage men's soccer team traveled down to play 20th-ranked University of Chicago on Wednesday night, falling 1-0 in a battle at Stagg Field. In a back-and-forth match, Chicago (7-3-1) struck first just over 28 minutes into the game. While Carthage (6-4-2) was unable to get many shots off, they threatened down in the Chicago area numerous times. Unable to find the back of the net, Carthage would lose their first match to a ranked team this season.