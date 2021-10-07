CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenosha, WI

Chicago Tops Carthage 1-0

carthage.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — The Carthage men's soccer team traveled down to play 20th-ranked University of Chicago on Wednesday night, falling 1-0 in a battle at Stagg Field. In a back-and-forth match, Chicago (7-3-1) struck first just over 28 minutes into the game. While Carthage (6-4-2) was unable to get many shots off, they threatened down in the Chicago area numerous times. Unable to find the back of the net, Carthage would lose their first match to a ranked team this season.

athletics.carthage.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, IL
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Kenosha, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Illinois Sports
Fox News

FDA releases new salt guidance aimed at reducing levels

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday issued final guidance to the food industry for voluntarily reducing sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods. The agency aims to cut the average sodium intake by 12% – from 3,400 to 3,000 milligrams a day – over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Chicago Area#University Of Chicago#Firebirds#Cciw#Carthage Athletics#Twitter#Carthagesports#Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy