Fourteen people from northern Michigan face felony charges in a scheme to defraud an insurance company out of $3 million, the state announced Monday. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) and Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office teamed up on the investigation and found enough evidence to charge the 14 individuals. They have been arraigned and are awaiting initial hearings in the case.

