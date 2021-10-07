CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

Missing 89-year-old man located in Davidson County and is safe

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
William Andrew Reel

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A missing 89-year-old Lincoln County was located in Davidson County and is safe, officials said.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 11 p.m. to a home on Taswell Lane after learning that 89-year-old William Andrew Reel didn’t come home.

Deputies said Reel reportedly suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment and is considered endangered.

©2021 Cox Media Group

