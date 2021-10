Genshin Impact leak reveals possible character banner rerun changes after 2.3 update

The next major update for Genshin Impact, version 2.2, will arrive next week, and will bring with it a wide array of new content. On the character front, the new 4-star Pyro user Thoma joins the lineup, while Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy will become available on all platforms (rather than just PlayStation). Meanwhile, the last major Inazuma island, the foggy Tsurumi, will be unlocked, new events will be rolled out, and Dualsense controller support for PC players will be added, to name just a few of the ver. 2.2 bullet points. You can check out a trailer for the upcoming update, below.

