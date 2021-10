A study on how structural economic risk at the occupational level is linked to long-term health outcomes of employees found that individuals in occupations characterized by high routine intensity are likely to become unemployed in the long term and have higher rates of disability and mortality, according to researchers at the Robert N. Butler Columbia Aging Center based at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. Until now, there has been a lack of large-scale population level analyses focusing on how one's job is affected by technology- induced displacement and its health and social effects. The findings are published online in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO