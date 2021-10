Destiny 2’s seasonal stories have been fantastic, but Season of the Lost has dropped the ball so far. Destiny 2 may have struggled to find its narrative footing in the first three years since launch, but it’d be fair to say it put much of that criticism to be in the last twelve months. Each season has gotten progressively stronger, with Season of the Chosen and Season of the Splicer offering fun activities, sure, but really being tied together but a stronger narrative throughline than we’ve seen from Bungie in years.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO