Injured Horseback Rider Rescued by Henry-1
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Helicopter Henry-1 assisted in the rescue of an injured horseback rider in the Lake Sonoma area. On Wednesday afternoon, dispatch got a call from a rider saying that their friend had been thrown from their horse. Henry-1 responded and, with the assistance of CHP’s air operations, were able to reach the injured party. The rider was packaged in a traverse rescue device and flown, via Henry-1’s long line, to an awaiting ambulance.www.ksro.com
Comments / 0