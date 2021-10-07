CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 stadium tour; here are all the dates and cities

By GEORGE VARGA
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Red Hot Chili Peppers will hit the road in a big way in 2022 for a North American summer stadium tour. The coast-to-coast trek will celebrate — a year late, because of the coronavirus pandemic — the 30th anniversary of the Los Angeles band’s 1991 album, “Blood Sugar Sex Magik.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
ghostcultmag.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers Book 2022 World Tour Dates with Beck, Anderson Paak, The Strokes, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent and More!

Red Hot Chili Peppers have confirmed the details of their 2022 world tour of stadiums. The band shared another humorous video teaser the fictional KHOT station. In the video, the station’s presenters (aka RHCP singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith) interviewed John Frusciante about the prospect of the tour, the follow up to an earlier announcement last month. Direct support on those dates will come from Beck, Anderson .Paak, ThundercatThe Strokes, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent and more to be announced. See full dates and routing as of now below, and tickets go on sale to the public on October, 15th 2021. You can purchase tickets as well by pre-ordering the as yet unnamed new Chili’s album at the link below. Chances are we will get full details and new music soon.
MUSIC
Reporter

Red Hot Chili Peppers bringing world tour to Philadelphia in 2022

The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their global, stadium tour will hit Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park Sept. 3, 2022. The Peppers originally planned to hit the road in 2020, but, well, something got in the way. The U.S. leg of the tour will kick off in Denver July 23, 2022. At CBP, the band will be joined by The Strokes and Thundercat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Red Hot Chili Peppers UK tour: How to get tickets for the band’s 2022 shows

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a major world tour scheduled for 2022. The rock band will begin in Spain before performing at stadiums in London, Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles, Chicago and more before concluding their tour at Globe Life Field in Arlington on 18 September next year. For their UK dates, they will be joined by special guests including A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, and Thundercat. The tour will mark the return of guitarist John Frusciante and also the band’s first stadium tour in the US. They will perform classic songs from their previous albums...
MUSIC
Miami Herald

Pandora Papers leak solves riddle: the ID of Saudis behind Florida real estate shopping spree

In the shadow of Walt Disney World’s iconic palace, a Middle Eastern family with ties to royalty amassed a real estate empire. It encompassed Kissimmee, Groveland, Orlando and Leesburg and comprised undeveloped land and two golf courses. Until very recently it also included seven apartment complexes — in Tampa, Orlando, and a suburban Orlando resort called Championsgate.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife Stadium#Comerica Park#Red Peppers#The North American#European#Live Nation#Red Hot Chili Peppers#American Express#Ticketmaster#The Red Hot Chili Peppers
Miami Herald

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville fined by MLS for comments about league officiating

Major League Soccer announced Tuesday that Inter Miami coach Phil Neville has been fined an undisclosed amount for his comments regarding the officiating following Miami’s 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. The comments were in violation of the league’s public criticism policy. According to a league...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy