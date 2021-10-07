CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Pritzker Administration Announces Applications Are Open For Second Round Of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives Funding

 5 days ago
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is now accepting applications for the second round of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives funding. Earlier this year, Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law the historic, equity-driven Healthcare Transformation plan, which is designed to create partnerships and bring entities together to find innovative ways to bridge gaps in the healthcare delivery system and increase access to quality healthcare services in underserved Continue Reading

State Of Illinois Joins Siue-SBDC And Local Leaders To Encourage Businesses To Apply For Back To Business (B2B) Grants

EDWARDSVILLE - On Tuesday, October 12th, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) will join state and local leaders to boost small business recovery grants for the Southwest Region. DCEO will join State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon), State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville), SIUE- Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and other community navigators, to remind businesses that the $250 million Back to Business (B2B) grants program application will close on Continue Reading
Gov. Pritzker And U.S. Senators Durbin And Duckworth Break Ground On $86 Million Transportation Center In Sangamon

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker joined U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth today along with stakeholders and local leaders to break ground on a new, $86 million Hub Transportation Center that will service the Sangamon region. Partially funded by $15 million from Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the first in nearly a decade, the Hub is part of a larger $122 million total investment through the Springfield Rail Improvements Project. The multi-phased Continue Reading
Ameren Announces Leadership Changes Effective January 1, 2022

ST. LOUIS - Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) announced that its Board of Directors elected Warner Baxter, current chairman, president and chief executive officer, to the position of executive chairman, effective January 1, 2022. Concurrent with these actions, Marty Lyons has been elected president and chief executive officer of Ameren and a member of the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2022. "Marty is an outstanding leader and is uniquely qualified to lead Ameren during this transformational Continue Reading
Virtue Vein And Lymphatic Center Offers Free Vein Screening Clinic

ST. LOUIS - A local cardiologist and vascular physician, Raffi Krikorian MD, owner of Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center, will be offering a free vein screening clinic on October 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at his St. Louis office located at 3760 S Lindbergh Blvd #101. The free clinic will include a consultation with Dr. Krikorian, who has more than 25 years of experience treating cardiovascular and vein conditions, and his staff. His medical team will review patients’ symptoms, personal Continue Reading
Department On Aging To Assist Older Adults During Medicare Open Enrollment Period

SPRINGFIELD – With the Medicare open enrollment period set to begin Oct. 15, older adults looking to change their existing Medicare plan can receive free, personalized assistance through the Illinois Department on Aging’s (IDoA) Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP). “It can be overwhelming and confusing to try to figure out which Medicare plan best meets your needs, and unfortunately making the wrong choice can lead to high costs,” said Paula Basta, Director of the Continue Reading
Announcing Pharmacy Residency Program's 6th Year & American Pharmacists Month

BELLEVILLE - Hospice of Southern Illinois is pleased to introduce and welcome the full-time, on-staff, PGY-2 (post-graduate, year 2) Pharmacy Resident, Dr. Emily Oliver, PharmD. Setting them apart from other hospice programs, they are announcing their 6 th year with a PGY-2 Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program. In collaboration with the SIUE School of Pharmacy , they remain the only accredited PGY-2 Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program fully funded by a hospice, Continue Reading
Op-Ed: Rep. Elik's October 2021 Legislative Update

News From Illinois State Representative Amy Elik - This is my sixth update to the citizens of the 111th district, as your State Representative. I hope your fall has been pleasant so far. Mine has included two trips back to Springfield for session days, each one called for specific purposes. We returned on August 31st to vote once again on the state legislative maps. In previous updates, I have discussed that the legislative maps voted on and signed by the Governor in June were challenged in cour Continue Reading
Illinois Department Of Public Health Adds Partnership To Enhance And Expand K-12 School COVID-19 Testing

SPRINGFIELD – To help increase capacity and facilitate faster access to COVID-19 testing in schools across the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has partnered with the U.S. Health and Human Services’ Midwest COVID-19 Testing Coordination Center (MCC) to provide testing to all public and private schools that are now seeking to establish a testing program. This partnership will add testing capacity, expedite the testing onboarding process, and tap into additional Continue Reading
Davis Introduces Bill to Extend COVID Grant Deadline for Independent Entertainment Venues

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) has introduced H.R. 5429 , the SOS Extension Act, with Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) to extend the deadline of the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) created in the bipartisan Save Our Stages (SOS) Act. The SOS Extension Act, would extend the timeline for using SVOG funds from the end of 2021 to spring of 2023. “Many music venues and theaters have waited a long time for the SBA to distribute Continue Reading
State Reaches Two New Union Agreements To Ensure Nearly 1,300 More State Workers In Congregate Facilities Are Vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD – After recently reaching Illinois’ first union agreement requiring vaccines for certain state workers, Governor JB Pritzker announced two new agreements with the Illinois Nurses Association and Illinois Federation of Public Employees that will ensure nearly 1,300 more state employees are protected with the COVID-19 vaccines. The agreement with the Illinois Nurses Association covers about 1,100 nurses working in 24/7 facilities like McFarland Mental Health Facility, Continue Reading
Attorney General Raoul Demands Review Of Plan To Transform Postal Service

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in submitting a formal complaint asking the Postal Regulatory Commission to order the U.S. Postal Service to present Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan to transform the Postal Service to the commission for a hearing on the record and an advisory opinion. “Without the Postal Regulatory Commission’s statutorily-required review, the public will not have the opportunity to give Continue Reading
Two More Businesses Join The RiverBend Growth Association

New member businesses look forward to increased community involvement GODFREY – Two more businesses have joined the RiverBend Growth Association’s regional chamber membership list in recent weeks. Established in 1958, Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc. (K & L), is a family-owned full-service general contracting and construction management firm that serves the St. Louis Metro East region as well as the Central and Southern regions of Illinois. With 60 -plus years of experience Continue Reading
Public meeting about proposed changes to Air Mobility Drive (Illinois 158) set Oct. 21

ST. CLAIR COUNTY– The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a public informational meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21, to discuss the extension of Air Mobility Drive (Illinois 158) near Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County. The meeting will be held: October 21, 2021 4:30 – 7:30 P.M. Scott Elementary School 4732 Patriots Drive Scott Air Force Base, IL 62225 The project involves extending Air Mobility Drive from Illinois 161 to Illinois 158/177 to help Continue Reading
