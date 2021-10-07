Pritzker Administration Announces Applications Are Open For Second Round Of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives Funding
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is now accepting applications for the second round of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives funding. Earlier this year, Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law the historic, equity-driven Healthcare Transformation plan, which is designed to create partnerships and bring entities together to find innovative ways to bridge gaps in the healthcare delivery system and increase access to quality healthcare services in underserved Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0