Transylvania County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Transylvania by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Transylvania County in western North Carolina * Until noon EDT. * At 955 AM EDT, The USGS streamgauge on the Davidson River in Pisgah Forest has crested and is now falling, but will remain above bankfull levels for another 1-2 hours. Please continue to heed barricades and avoid flooded roads. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brevard, Looking Glass, B.R. Parkway-Black Balsam To Mount Pisgah, North Transylvania and Penrose.

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Transylvania County, NC
City
Brevard, NC
City
Penrose, NC
City
Pisgah Forest, NC
City
Greenville, NC
City
Balsam, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Usgs#B R Parkway Black Balsam
