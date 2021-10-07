CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Evergrande crisis inspires shrewd bottom-feeding

By Jennifer Hughes
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjDRt_0cK7zF4t00

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - What to say to a friend whose troubles give you an opportunity? Evergrande’s shares are suspended while a rival eyes taking a $5 billion majority stake in the ailing developer’s property management unit, Chinese media reported. Now tycoon Joseph Lau has launched a $250 million buyout bid for the 25% his family doesn’t already own in Chinese Estates. Its shares have been beaten down by its close ties to Evergrande boss Hui Ka Yan, a poker buddy of Lau. Sellers in each case are looking at strong hands that they’ll have little choice but to fold on.

Lau and wife Chan Hoi-wan are offering HK$4 a share for the rump stake in Chinese Estates, valuing the Hong Kong and London-focused property developer at $979 million. The offer price is final. That’s a 38% premium to the last price before their suspension last week. They had been hovering at a 12-year low and are down two-fifths this year alone.

Evergrande’s woes are the prime cause of Chinese Estates’ downtrodden stock. Its holdings of its rival’s shares and bonds accounted for a third of its total assets last year. Such is loyalty among friends: Evergrande bought its 25-storey Hong Kong headquarters from Lau in 2016 at what was generally considered an above-market price.

Yet Lau and Chan would be getting a bargain since their offer represents a whopping 69% discount to the company’s June 30 net asset value. Say it sold its remaining Evergrande shares at the current price, that would still leave the offer valued at a 47% discount, per Breakingviews calculations. When fellow tycoon Gordon Wu privatised $4 billion Hopewell Holdings in 2019, that deal’s 43% NAV discount was considered eye-wateringly large.

Evergrande itself has little more wiggle room. Its shares and those of its property management unit were suspended on Monday, as was the stock of Hopson Development, another mainland developer, which is regarded as the potential bidder for 51% of the division.

On the face of it, that’s a 44% premium to its shares, if the reports are correct. Cash-strapped Evergrande should be happy with that. Lau’s minority shareholders can’t do much about the price, but they could call his bluff and block the deal. Bottom-feeding is shrewd enough, but the spoils could be more widely shared.

Follow @JennHughes13 twitter.com/JennHughes13 on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Developer Chinese Estates on Oct. 6 announced that tycoon Joseph Lau has offered HK$4 a share for the 25% stake in the company his family does not already own. It values the chunk held by minority investors at HK$1.9 billion ($245 million).

- The price represents a 38% premium to the Hong Kong-based firm’s last price on Sept. 30, when the shares were suspended pending news.

- Shares in Lau’s firm recently hit their lowest in more than a decade, largely because of its long-running close links with troubled fellow developer, Evergrande.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jack Ma: Billionaire Alibaba founder who disappeared amid China crackdown re-emerges in Hong Kong

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who has kept a low profile following China’s crackdown on his businesses, was reportedly spotted in Hong Kong recently.The co-founder of Alibaba group is currently staying in Hong Kong, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources. Ma met at least “a few” business associates over meals last week, the sources said.One such report also appeared in Hong Kong’s The Standard earlier this month. It had said that Ma was in the city on 1 October. The billionaire owns at least one luxury property in the former British colony where several of his business operations take place....
ECONOMY
Reuters

China property shares slide as Evergrande crisis reverberates

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese real estate firms fell further on Thursday as investors fretted about a debt crisis rippling through developers including China Evergrande Group (3333.HK), a day after the sector was hit with fresh rating downgrades. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities...
REAL ESTATE
FXStreet.com

China will not allow Evergrande to become a systemic crisis – Standard Chartered

In a Bloomberg TV interview on Tuesday, Standard Chartered’s Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters said “Chinese government won't allow the turbulence surrounding stricken property developer China Evergrande Group to turn into a systemic crisis.”. "This idea that this was something of a Lehman moment for China: I don't think China's...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Lau
Reuters

Chinese property firms suffer fresh downgrades amid Evergrande crisis

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The rumbling crisis at China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) and other major homebuilders drove debt market risk premiums on weaker Chinese firms to a record high on Wednesday and triggered a fresh round of credit rating downgrades. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hopewell Holdings#Reuters Breakingviews#Chinese Estates#Hopson Development
wmleader.com

China’s Evergrande Debt Crisis: Sizing Up a Big Mess

EGRNF -6.10%. last month missed a scheduled interest payment to overseas bondholders, raising the prospect that October could bring one of the largest defaults in years. Investors have been grappling with unknowns including what the Chinese government might do in response. Beijing has signaled it is preparing to cushion the blow to national interests. That could include potential aid to Chinese investors, banks, Evergrande’s suppliers and home buyers who committed financially to homes that have yet to be completed.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
CNBC

Triada Capital says China will want to keep the property sector stable despite Evergrande crisis

Monica Hsiao of Triada Capital says the property sector is still a main pillar of economic growth in China, despite the "huge" dislocation within the market right now. As a result, she said the government will want to maintain the sector's stability. While there may not be large-scale easing, Hsiao said authorities could ease selectively with mortgage quotas and bank lending.
REAL ESTATE
Street.Com

Evergrande Crisis: Harbin In Northeastern China Readies Subsidies, Eases Presale Restrictions As Housing Market Scrambles For Stability

Harbin, in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province, is providing subsidies of up to 100,000 yuan (US$15,497) for homebuyers under 35. The city, a provincial capital, said it would also encourage developers with good credit profiles to re-embark on presale activity sooner than allowed earlier. Such companies can now apply for presale permits for each block, as long as work on one floor of a tower higher than eight storeys or two floors of a tower less than eight storeys has been completed. Earlier, its government said in 2019 that presale permits could can only be approved when two-thirds of a block had been fully completed.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Asian shares fall as rising energy costs fan inflation fears

Shares retreated in Asia on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices edged lower after U.S. benchmark crude oil closed above $80 per barrel on Monday. It traded briefly above $81 per barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years. Costs of oil, coal and natural gas have been climbing, adding to price pressures that might lead the Federal Reserve and other central banks to pull back more quickly on their support for markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
222K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy