Former Baltimore County Executive Ted Venetoulis dies at 87

TOWSON, MD—Former Baltimore County Executive Theodore G. “Ted” Venetoulis has died at 87 years of age.

Venetoulis (D) served as the sixth Baltimore County Executive from 1974 to 1978. He ran for Governor of Maryland in 1978 but lost the Democratic primary election to Harry R. Hughes.

Ted Venetoulis has been a trustee at Goucher College; a founder and director of The Columbia Bank; a commissioner of the Maryland Port Authority; a trustee of the Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission; headed the transition committee for one of his successors, the late Baltimore County Executive Kevin B. Kamenetz (D), in 2010; and more recently led a charter review commission in Baltimore County, according to Maryland Matters.

“I am heartbroken by the loss of my friend, former County Executive Venetoulis,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday. “One of our County’s earliest reformers at a moment when our communities needed it most, I will forever be grateful for the countless ways Ted gave back to our County, our region and our state as well as for his counsel and encouragement to build upon his own rich legacy.

“Baltimore County is a far better place today thanks to his many years of service,” Olszewski added. “My prayers and condolences are with his family and loved ones during this trying time.”

No immediate cause of death has been announced.

Photo via Baltimore County / Flickr